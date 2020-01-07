Tanzania: Police Identify Suspects of Kigoma Killings Plot

POLICE in Kigoma region have intensified search for the suspects behind the killings of four people of the same family over witchcraft suspicion.

The casualties, brutally murdered in Kasulu District over the weekend, were identified as Petro Sagalika who was a traditional healer, his wife Suzana Mkuka and their two children; Fonsi Petro and Aniza Petro who was pregnant.

Kigoma Regional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Martine Otieno told the 'Daily News' in a telephone interview yesterday, that they have already identified the names of the ringleaders of the killings. "The manhunt for the suspects has reached a good stage.

So far, we have five names of the ringleaders and they will be arrested very soon," said ACP Otieno, who couldn't disclose the names of the suspects for security reasons.

He added: "I personally was at the scene in Kitandala Street yesterday to ensure that all suspects are apprehended and charged according to the law, what happened is really bad."

Some of the family members narrowly escaped the killings after they successful hid in the farm. Police and security organs in the region have vowed to accelerate the investigations for justice to take its course.

It was reported that after attempting the evil acts, the suspects demolished the victims' house and destroyed all their belongings.

According to the Councillor for Msambara Ward in Kasulu District, Evans Buchonko, a group of angry villagers raided houses of the victims on Friday afternoon and slashed them with machetes after they were suspected of involvement in witchcraft practices.

The councillor narrated further that the victims were dragged outside their houses before they were killed. RPC Otieno expressed dismay over the grisly incident and warned the Kigoma residents to stop killing people over witchcraft claims.

"What has happened isn't acceptable at all; all parts of Kigoma region must remain safe all the time," charged Mr Otieno.

He insisted that no stone would be left unturned until all the culprits were arrested and charged accordingly.

The Kasulu District Commissioner Colonel Simon Anange, appealed for calmness among residents at a time when security organs are on it.