Tunis/Tunisia — Police in Medenine seized 35 assault rifles and large amounts of money in a proactive operation. Caretaker Premier Youssef Chahed Tuesday said as he visited El-Gorjani judicial police premises on Tuesday the arms were designed for terrorist attacks in sensitive locations in Tunisia.

The border security situation will take centre stage at an inner cabinet meeting, Chahed said. High level of vigilance is maintained in view of the state of affairs in Libya .