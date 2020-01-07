Tunisia: Kasserine up to 15th Place in Regional Development Index - Governor

7 January 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Kasserine/Tunisia — The Kasserine governorate had climbed to the 15th place nationally in the Regional Development Index for 2019, Kasserine Governor Mohamed Semchia said.

At a press briefing held on Monday on the development situation in the region, on the fringes of the 9th Day of Martyr, Semchia voiced satisfaction at the new ranking which had helped Kasserine leave the bottom of the table.

"This progress is the result of the implementation of public projects scheduled since 2011 at an estimated cost of over 33 million dinars," he explained.

In this regard, the governor pointed out that the concerned authorities are continuing their efforts to find the appropriate solutions to the suspended projects in the region.

In this connection, he said that a piece of land had been made available for the free trade area project in Thelepte (delegation of Feriana), specifying that the project is in the study phase.

The year 2020 will see the entry into force of several private projects, such as the mineral bottling company in Thelepte and the new 4-star hotel in Sbeitla, the same source announced, adding that a regional action plan had devised to promote the textile sector in the region.

