Uganda: Opposition Leader Bobi Wine Teargassed, Arrested

7 January 2020
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Halima Athumani

Ugandan musician and opposition legislator Robert Kyagulanyi, best known by his stage name Bobi Wine, was arrested Monday while holding a public meeting in preparation for his presidential campaign.

The Uganda Electoral Commission gave Wine the go-ahead in December to hold such meetings.  But police say Wine and his team did not meet some requirements of the Public Order Management Act.

Wine and some followers had just arrived at the venue in the Wakiso district, north of Kampala, when police fired teargas and arrested the aspiring presidential candidate along with other members of his People Power movement.

"Honorable Kyagulanyi is being held at Naggalama Police Station,” said  David Lubongoya, People Power executive secretary. “He was held at Kasangati earlier and there were protests by young people who were demanding his release and police took him out from there. Honorable Kyagulanyi is an aspiring candidate who is supposed to consult people. Once he is out of that place, we will continue with the consultations."

In December, Wine wrote to Uganda's Electoral Commission, informing them of his intentions to hold meetings with the public, in preparation for the August presidential nominations.

The Electoral Commission gave Wine a green light but with conditions, which included having closed venues for consultations, and warned against processions and public rallies.

Ugandan police spokesperson Fred Enanga said police received a notification letter about Wine's meeting in Wakiso, but says the candidate failed to meet some of the requirements under the Public Order Management Act.

"They should inform all the parties that are involved of the traffic or assembly plan,” Enanga said. “They should provide sufficient stewards proportionate to the number of participants. Now, coordinating with police that is during and after, ensure adequate provision of emergency services, response capabilities like ambulances for evacuation."

Wine has several other meetings planned.  However, Lubongoya tells VOA that owners of some venues have been called and threatened by police — a claim the police deny.

Wine has made it clear that he wants to challenge and oust President Yoweri Museveni in the 2021 election.

It's still not clear when Wine will be released to allow him proceed with the consultative meetings.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: VOA

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
Attack on Kenyan Base - Americans & Attackers Reported Dead
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.