Nigeria: How Buhari Terminated Counter-Insurgency Operation to Satisfy America - Eeben Barlow

7 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

A private military contractor, Eeben Barlow, has provided a fresh insight as to why the war against Boko Haram insurgents still persists almost five years after incumbent Nigeria's president, Muhammadu Buhari, assumed office in 2015

He said the Boko Haram terrorists are still on the prowl and launching deadly attacks on innocent civilians and towns in the North East because of foreign interests.

The South African military consultant spoke during an interview with Aljazeera. Watch video

Barlow, who is the Chairman of Specialized Tasks Training Equipment and Protection International, a foreign private Army, said their security outfit had successfully liberated and recaptured back several towns in Borno State from insurgents, prior to the inauguration of Buhari as President.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

