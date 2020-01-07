Nigeria: National Hospital Discharges First Successfully Delivered Conjoined Twins

7 January 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

Abuja — Medical team of the National Hospital Abuja Tuesday formally presented the first ever successfully separated conjoined twins at the hospital to their parents.

The twins named Goodness and Mercy were discharged Tuesday from the hospital after 16 months of intensive surgical procedures amidst celebration witnessed by important dignitaries including the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire.

Addressing the hospital staff and others who came to witness the event, the minister described the successful delivery of the conjoined twins as very remarkable feat in the country's medical history.

He said that such breakthrough was a clear indication of what can be achieved when the country's health sector is at its best.

More details later..

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
Attack on Kenyan Base - Americans & Attackers Reported Dead
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.