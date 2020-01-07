Nigeria: National Hospital Discharges First Successfully Delivered Conjoined Twins

Abuja — Medical team of the National Hospital Abuja Tuesday formally presented the first ever successfully separated conjoined twins at the hospital to their parents.

The twins named Goodness and Mercy were discharged Tuesday from the hospital after 16 months of intensive surgical procedures amidst celebration witnessed by important dignitaries including the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire.

Addressing the hospital staff and others who came to witness the event, the minister described the successful delivery of the conjoined twins as very remarkable feat in the country's medical history.

He said that such breakthrough was a clear indication of what can be achieved when the country's health sector is at its best.

More details later..