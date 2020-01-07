Zimbabwe: Expect Rains From Friday - Met Department

7 January 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Lovejoy Mutongwiza

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) says the nation should brace for thunderous rains starting this Friday in most parts of the country.

The country is currently experiencing a serious dry spell which has affected most crops now showing signs of moisture fatigue.

The Met department, however, said most areas will receive 100mm while others will get between 20mm to 30mm.

"An improvement in the rainfall activity is expected from the 10th to the 14th of January 2020 as there will be infiltration of moisture from the north and west of the country.

'In terms of the daily amounts, the rainfall is not much in most areas, 10mm of rainfall or less in most areas. However, localized heavy rainfall may be experienced in places recording between 20-30mm of rainfall in 24hours," the Met office assured.

However, because of the heat, which is currently being experienced, the Met department said there are high chances of violent thunderstorms especially in Matabeleland North, northern areas of the Midlands, all Mashonaland provinces, Harare metropolitan province and northern areas of Manicaland province.

The Met Office urged people to take caution to avoid loss of life and property.

