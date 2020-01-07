Mauritius: Hapag Lloyd Sets Up Its Quality Service Centre in Mauritius

7 January 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

Hapag Lloyd, a leading global liner shipping company, has officially launched its Quality Service Centre in Mauritius, today, during a ceremony held in its office at HSBC Centre, in Ebène. The Minister of Blue Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping, Mr Sudheer Maudhoo, the Chairman of the Economic Development Board (EDB), Mr Joseph E. Charles Cartier, the Senior Managing Director of Hapag Lloyd (Middle East and Africa), Mr Dheeraj Bhatia, as well as other personalities were present.

In his address, Minister Maudhoo underlined that it is a privilege for Mauritius to welcome major players like the leading global liner shipping company to offer its services. This partnership, he added, will provide significant opportunities for Mauritius, in particular in the creation of employment.

According to the Minister, the company will benefit massively from the bilingual labour market of Mauritius. He recalled that the company has recruited around 100 local Mauritian staff and is expected to recruit additionally 200 staff by early 2021. He urged those who are qualified in the sector to tap in the professional opportunities being offered.

As for the Chairman of the EDB, he expressed conviction that the setting up of the Quality Service Centre of Hapag Lloyd in Mauritius will bring a new dynamism in the service delivery sector of the country. Government, he emphasised, will ensure that all the necessary facilities and benefits are provided for its successful establishment and eventual growth.

Furthermore, Mr Cartier underlined that Hapag Lloyd will avail of major advantages through its venture in Mauritius which include: regional headquartering facilities, good connectivity and the young labour pool. He also indicated that the HRDC will work closely with the company to help them tap into local talents.

Hapag Lloyd's Senior Managing Director, Mr Bhatia, highlighted that the company has some 237 modern ships, and employs around 12,900 employees in 392 offices in 129 countries. The Quality Service Centre will oversee the company's activities and businesses in Africa, he pointed out.

He underscored the company's strategy which is to become the leading shipping industry and continue to deliver quality service to customers.

