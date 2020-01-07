Kenya: School Closed After Shabaab Attack in Dadaab

Officials have closed a school in Dabaab after Al-Shabaab militants launched an attack early Tuesday.

Garissa County commissioner Mweru Mwangi said Saretho Boarding Primary School was closed indefinitely.

Four civilians and two suspected militants were killed around 2.30 am Tuesday morning after attackers attempted to destroy a Safaricom mast in Saretho area.

The head teacher of Saretho Boarding Primary School said the attack happened near teachers' quarters.

An official statement from the police said a teacher and a child were among the innocent lives lost in the pre-dawn attack.

The school was closed immediately by the County Education Director Khalif Issack after the incident.

"We are requesting the parents of the children who did not report to school to stay at home. The school is closed until normalcy returns," Said Mr Issack.