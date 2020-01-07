Mauritius: Prime Minister Effects Site Visits in Context of Upcoming National Festivals

press release

A number of infrastructural improvements are being carried out in the margin of the Thaipoosam Cavadee and Maha Shivaratree festivals to be celebrated on the 08 and 21 February 2020, respectively.

In this context, the Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Home Affairs and External Communications, Minister for Rodrigues, Outer Islands and Territorial Integrity, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, effected two site visits, yesterday, at Chemin Grenier Mariamen Kovil and Ganga Talao to take stock of the progress of work. Several Ministers, Parliamentary Private Secretaries, Members of Parliament, and Members of the National Task Force were also present for the site visits.

In a statement, the Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction regarding the status of the progress of works being undertaken so that Thaipoosam Cavadee and Maha Shivaratree festivals take place in the best conditions. He further observed that some amenities have to be improved at both places and that facilities such as showers and toilets for pilgrims are also being upgraded.

Prime Minister Jugnauth also highlighted that, following recent cyclone Calvinia, some cleaning has to be done at Ganga Talao due to water accumulation and fallen trees. However, he reassured that close monitoring is being undertaken by the National Task Force so that the works are completed on time.

He further emphasised that, every year, improvements in terms of environment and infrastructure are made with a view to upgrade facilities for pilgrims and for the population at large.