Malawi: Accept Court Verdict, or Challenge It Peacefully, Constitutionally - Bishop

The influential Catholic Church in the country have called on Malawians to accept the Constitutional Court ruling on the presidential elections case or challenge such outcome through "peaceful and constitutional mechanisms".

The country is waiting for a day of judgment in the historic presidential elections case either this month or early February.

Bishop John Ryan of Mzuzu Diocese of the Catholic Church noted that as the country await the court ruling, it faces serious threats to peace and unity, but urged the citizenry to abide by the rule of law.

"As the Bishops of the church our stand is that we need to accept whatever the courts decide becase it is essential to respect the rule of law," said Bishop Ryan at St Augustine Church in Mzuzu during this year's children's festival known as the Feast of Epiphany.

The Bishop appealed, "In the event that the court ruling does not go in your favour, accept it or challenge the outcome through peaceful and constitutional mechanisms."

Bishop Ryan urged Malawians to "desist from any acts of violence or harassment aimed at instilling fear in others."

He said all Malawians need to respect the rule of law.

UTM Party president Saulos Chilima and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera are seeking the nullification of the May 21 2019 presidential elections that re-elected President Peter Mutharika.

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) --a panel of five judges: Justice Healey Potani, Ivy Kamanga, Dingiswayo Madise, Redson Kapindu and Mike Tembo--are faced with making the most momentous decision any Malawian court has ever made.

The ruling is expected either this month or early February.