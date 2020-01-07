Sudan: Demonstrations Across Sudan Demand Al-Bashir Extradition

Khartoum, Nyala, El Fashir, Zalingei — The thousands of Sudan Liberation Movement Abdelwahid El Nur faction (SLM-AW) affiliates have organised several demonstrations demanding the handover of Al Bashir and other accused war criminals to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in cities in Darfur and Khartoum state. The protestors submitted a memorandum to the Cabinet, the Attorney General, and the Ministry of Justice demanding the transfer of those involved in human rights violations and crimes against humanity to the ICC.

Khartoum

On Monday, hundreds of protesters marched from Jackson Square towards the Public Prosecution, the Cabinet, and the Ministry of Justice. The demonstrators chanted slogans demanding the transfer of the alleged perpetrators of war crimes to The Hague court. They also demanded the government end the impunity in the states of Darfur.

Nyala

The displaced people and residents of Nyala city including university students organised a huge rally that marched to the UNAMID headquarters to demand the extradition of the ousted President Omar Al Bashir and the other alleged criminals to the ICC.

The protestors submitted a memorandum to the UNAMID and a copy to be handed over to the United Nations, and the Transitional Government.

Sheikh Ishaq Abdullah, the head of the Kalma camp of displaced people told Radio Dabanga that they included the extradition of Al Bashir and all other alleged war criminals to The Hague in their memorandum. They also condemned the crimes against the displaced people in El Geneina. "We demand impartial investigations and those responsible must be brought to justice".

Zalingei

Hundreds of people protested in front of the state government General Secretariat. One of the leaders of the displaced people, coordinator of the displaced, El Shafie Abdullah told Radio Dabanga that displaced people and the residents of Zalingei submitted a memorandum to the acting governor demanding the handing over of the accused war criminals to the ICC.

Their memorandum also included that the government must swiftly investigate the crimes committed in El Geneina. They also demand the government take serious measures in achieving the objectives of the revolution and collect unauthorised weapons that proliferate in Darfur.

North Darfur

Hundreds of activists, students, and internally displaced people in El Fashir organised a demonstration demanding alleged war criminal to be extradited to The Hague.The demonstrators held banners denouncing crimes against humanity and genocide committed in Darfur.

