Sudan: Lawyers Demand West Darfur Governor Removed

7 January 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum / El Geneina — The Darfur Bar Association (DBA) has demanded the removal of the governor and the leaders of the security services in West Darfur. The Bar Association considers the crimes committed in El Geneina as organised, as opposed to a tribal conflict.

In a statement on Monday, the Bar Association accused the governor of the West Darfur of failing to maintain security during the recent violence in El Geneina. It also accused the security services of involving in the incident.

The Darfur lawyers declared that the armed attack on the displaced people in Kerending camp was not a tribal conflict, rather it was "an organised crime committed by militiamen".

The Bar Association welcomed the statements of the Deputy Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council, Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti', that the El Geneina events were criminal acts and that the state's responsibility lies in prosecuting the perpetrators and bringing them to justice.

The association expressed its appreciation about the efforts of the Attorney General, Tajelsir El Hibir, for initiating investigations into the recent violence in El Geneina. "We are ready to cooperate with the authority to administer justice," they said.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

