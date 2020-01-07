Angola: Ujes Opens Three New Bachelor's Degree Courses in Agricultural Sciences

7 January 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Huambo — José Eduardo dos Santos (UJES) university will open three new courses of bachelor's degree in Agricultural Sciences in academic year 2020, to meet the challenges of economic diversification, said UJES's chancellor, Cristóvão Simões.

The UJES, which covers the provinces the provinces of Huambo (headquarters), Bie and Moxico, will run courses such as Agricultural and Cattle-breeding Production, Agro-food Industry and Agricultural Management, all of them with 30 vacancies.

The three-year training will be run by Faculty of Agrarian Sciences (FCA) in Chianga locality, 18 km from the capital of the central Huambo province.

Speaking at a press conference on the preparations for the 2020 academic year 2020, Cristovão Simoês said that the initiative is meant to respond to the need of training of future teachers at high level's vocational training in the country and in the region.

He clarified that the candidates will be submitted to aptitude exams.

Founded in 2009, José Eduardo dos Santos University trained in 10 years 4,000 graduated.

The institution is expected to train 15,000 students in the 2020 academic year.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

