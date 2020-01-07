Namibia: Swapo Sets Sights On Walvis Bay Urban

The ruling Swapo Party has pooled its resources to redeem itself at the regional council election at Walvis Bay, where the party president lost dismally against the independent candidate in the November presidential and National Assembly elections.

The party kicked off its bid for the Walvis Bay Urban constituency with a mini rally at the town on Saturday.

A strong contingent of regional leaders, representatives of workers unions affiliated to the party, as well as some members of the Swapo central committee, and the party's leader assigned to the Erongo region, Utoni Nujoma, attended the rally.

Nujoma presented Sirie Topulathana as Swapo's candidate for the regional constituency by-election.

Addressing the rally, Nujoma said anyone who wishes to stand for national duty on the party's ticket has to move through its structures.

"There is no way you can jump from anywhere, become an independent candidate and rule this country. You are joking," said Nujoma.

Nujoma confidently told the gathering that the incoming councillor is tasked to implement a number of the party's commitments, ranging from housing delivery, education, health, and employment creation.

"These commitments are the premise (sic) on the Swapo Party 2020-2025 manifesto, which was launched in Outapi two months ago. This is our bible; this is where our commitments are in terms of economic blueprint and economic development for Namibia. It talks about development, housing delivery, rule of law, sanitation, which are our commitments which we will definitely deliver [sic]," said Nujoma.

Regional council by-elections will take place on 15 January at the Walvis Bay Urban, Keetmashoop Urban, Khomasdal North and Gobabis constituencies.

The incoming councillors will only be in office for a few months before the next nationwide regional and local authority elections slated for later this year.

However, that did not deter Topulathana from making promises to Walvis Bay residents.

"I am going to deal with the backlog of housing. I will also address social development matters in the community, as well as equality-related issues in relation to employment creation and national wealth distribution in the mining and marine industries," Topulathana promised.

The by-elections in the four constituencies were set in motion by the resignation of several sitting councillors in October last year, as required by articles 46 and 47 of the Namibian Constitution.