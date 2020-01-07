Ghana: Kwesi Appiah Grateful to All

Former Black Stars Coach, Kwesi Appiah, has said it was an honour to be given the opportunity to coach the senior national team.

In a statement released Sunday, he said his association with the Black Stars, first as a player and subsequently as a coach, has been the source of immense pride for him.

"Through the years I was in charge, I worked with my backroom staff to lay the strong foundation required for others to build on, towards a better future and success for the team.

"I thank the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the opportunity to serve the nation. I also express my appreciation to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, as well as the Ghana Football Association for their support," he said.

Kwesi Appiah's contract as coach of the Black Stars expired on December 31, 2019.

But before a debate about whether the 54-year-old's contract will be renewed or not, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) terminated the contract of the technical staff of all the national teams. -

Meanwhile, Ex-Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah says he has had talks with the Sudanese Football Association to become the country's head coach.

Appiah's contract as Black Stars coach was not renewed after it expired at the end of last year.

"We started talking Sunday and so it's true, but these are preliminary talks. We are talking so we will see what happens," Appiah told GHANASoccernet.com.

Appiah is known in Sudan following his exploits with top-flight Al-Khartoum Al Watani SC from 2014 to 2017.

He was named the Best Coach in the country and also qualified the military team to the CAF Confederation Cup.

Sudan is on the market for a new coach after parting ways with Croatian Zdravko Logarusic in December 2019.