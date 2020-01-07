Ghana: Illegal Migrants Cautioned to Acquire Resident Permits

Sunyani — Illegal migrants living in Ghana, especially those in the three regions: Bono, Bono East and Ahafo, have been urged to take the necessary steps to acquire resident permits with the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), before any legal action is taken against them.

The Bono Regional Command of the GIS, which issued the warning, said immigration officers in the coming days would embark on an exercise to clamp down on illegal migrants living in the jurisdiction without the necessary documentations, especially resident permits.

Deputy GIS Regional Commander, Chief Superintendent Henry Duku Ackah, disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times in an interview last Friday.

He said it was mandatory for any foreigner to acquire resident permit in every three months of which failure to do that required sanctions, including being expelled from the country.

Chief Sup Ackah, said it has become necessary to flush out illegal migrants, especially those engaging in "illegal trade", such as prostitution and armed robbery, and expressed worry that some foreigners were illegally living in the country with the support of their Ghanaian counterparts.

He indicated, "Since I assume office six months ago, several of these foreigners, especially Nigerians, have come to my office at the command to welcome me to the region with items including money which I declined".

According to Chief Sup Ackah, he would not tolerate such acts from such foreigners, "who think they can have their way with the service".

He said last week, the command arrested seven Nigerian prostitutes, operating in Sunyani, and they were granted bail, adding that the GIS would sustain such operations to get rid of unwanted elements from the region.