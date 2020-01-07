Ghana: 203 Die, 31 Injured During Yuletide

Two hundred and three people were killed and 31 sustained injuries in 168 accident cases across the country last year Christmas against 144 the previous year.

Similarly, 78 also perished on New Year's Day.

The crashes involved 55 motor cycles, 105 commercial and 112 private vehicles.

The Officer in-charge of Operations, Project and Programmes of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent of Police (Supt) Dr Samuel Sasu-Mensah disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra yesterday stating that the Christmas accidents occurred from December 24 to 26, 2019.

He stated that the accidents were as a result of speeding and fatigue driving.

Supt Sasu-Mensah said Greater Accra recorded the highest with 48 cases followed by Ashanti Region with 42 cases.

He said 5,755 drivers were also arrested last year for various road traffic offences and a total fine of GH¢2,341,980.00 was paid into the consolidated fund.

"Out of the 5,755 drivers arrested, 4,310 were convicted, 456 awaiting trial and 44 have been jailed", he added.

Supt Sasu Mensah said they were driving without licence, using of expired document, not wearing seat belts, drunk driving and speeding among others.

The Officer of Operations stated that 2,284 persons were killed in 14,397 road accidents in 2019 as against 13,677 the previous year.

As part of measures to reduce the canker this year the MTTD would recruit, deploy personnel and use Information Communication Technology to ensure there is safety on the roads.

"We would also collaborate with stakeholders in the road sector such the Ministry of Transportation, Driver Vehicle and Licensing Authority (DVLA) and the National Road Safety Authority and the media in sensitising the public on road safety issues," he added.

He said the MTTD would enhance its monitoring to ensure there is discipline on the road.

Supt Sasu-Mensah said road accidents affect the country's economy and human resource and advised road users to abide by the road safety regulation.