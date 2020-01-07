Ghana: Fitness Was Our Bane Against Kotoko - Legon Cities FC Coach

Head coach of Legon Cities FC, Goran Barjaktarević has attributed his side's 3-1 defeat in the hands of Kumasi Asante Kotoko last Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium to the poor fitness level of his team.

He told the media that his side lacked the match fitness to face a well-drilled side like Kotoko.

"I must confess that we are not yet at the level of fitness needed to play in such a league, the fitness we need is like that of Asante Kotoko and we are not there yet."

The Bosnian born German trainer said that an opponent like Kotoko - a well organised with a lot of quality in terms of personnel - have been together for a very long time and has all the qualities his side does not have at the moment.

Goran, a double degree holder in Psychology and Sports Economics from the University of Hamburg and University of Düsseldorf who took charge of the team for the first time after missing the season opener against Liberty Professionals last week due to work permit issues stated that if the Kotoko fixture had been honoured in two or three weeks' time, it would have been a better game than it was for his team last Friday.

"A big game such as this came too early for us, especially looking at the transition the team is going through at this moment.

According to him, they needed time to improve on the fitness; this be achieved in two or three days.

"We are working on it and need at least eight weeks to hit that tip-top form and to rub shoulders with the rest of the teams in the league."

"I'm totally positive about the display against a team like Kotoko. It only tells me that the future is bright for us. I cannot be angry with my team for their display, they did their very best under the circumstance but like the saying goes nature cannot be cheated."

"We have to improve our fitness and that is very clear to each and every player on my side. Even the players are not happy with their fitness level and that is enough motivation to go the extra mile to get to the level needed by all to perform, he further stated.