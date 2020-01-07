Ghana: Danger Looms Here!

7 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Geoffrey Buta

Hundreds of road users risk their lives by using this illegal route to cross the road instead of using the right route.

As captured, these people are running to cross the road and also meandering through vehicles as well as motorbikes.

Many people according to the National Road Safety Commission have died through this bad practice.

Arnold Yeboah, a victim who nearly lost his life a year ago said the practice was very bad and very dangerous, especially when one falls whiles crossing the road.

"As a victim of such practice, I always advocate people to stop using those illegal routes especially on the highways," he said.

A police officer on duty at the Circle Overpass, we spoke with said he did not know why pedestrians would not treasure their lives for just a minute or two to use the appropriate route than be in a hurry to cross the busy highway which was meant for vehicles.

I have seen people knocked down by vehicles several times, where some even lost their lives but some still don't adhere to our warning.

He said it was unfortunate and very regrettable to see people in suit and tie doing same.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

