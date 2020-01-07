Ghana: National Security Operative Granted Bail for Alleged Fraud

7 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Malik Sullemana

Edmond Kabutey, a national security operative, who allegedly took GH₵25,000 from a businessman, under the pretext of securing him a car on auction, was granted GH₵30,000 with two sureties by an Accra circuit court yesterday.

The accused pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit crime and defrauding by false pretence and would appear again on January 27, 2020.

His counsel, Anthony Lartey, told the court presided by Justice Harriet Akweley Quaye, a High Court judge sitting with additional responsibility as a Circuit Court judge, that Kabutey would not abscond if he was granted bail.

However, Michael Osei Okanah, the other accused was absent.

Prosecuting, Inspector Benson Benneh said Kabutey collected the money to help the complainant buy a Hyundai Elantra salon car, but failed to do so and went into hiding.

Insp Benneh said on December 18, 2019, at about 1:30pm, the complainant spotted Kabutey at his workplace, at the Castle Annex, Accra, and caused his arrest.

The court heard that the accused led the police to Okanah, who received the money.

Inp Benneh said that Okanah also told the police that Kabutey only gave him

GH¢20, 000, and he also gave the money to one Mr Boateng, who had gone into hiding after collecting the money.

Prosecution told the court that accused shared the GH¢5,000 as part of the booty, but Kabutey later refunded it.

