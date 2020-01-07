Ghana: 6 Drown in Sea During Christmas

pSix males drowned in sea at various beaches within the Accra metropolis during the yuletide.

The tragedy, which occurred during last Christmas and the New Year festivities, involved people between nine and 22 years.

The Head of Public Relations of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

She said on New Year Day, a complainant reported to the police that his stepson, aged nine, and his cousin, aged 11, drowned at the Labadi Beach when they accompanied their grandmother to the place.

DSP Tenge indicated that whilst swimming, the two drowned, and the cousin was rescued from the sea, but died shortly when brought to shore, and the body was taken to the Police Hospital Mortuary, but the stepson could not be traced.

She said on January 5, at about 3:15 p.m, police received information that a dead body has been washed ashore the James Town Light House area.

DSP Tenge said the police proceeded to the scene and found an unidentified boy, aged 16, lying in supine position, and was taken to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

He said the police also received information that a 17-year-old boy, went to the Luxury Beach Resort at Bortianor to swim, and was carried away by the wave and he could not be traced.

She said a man reported to the police at Mallam Junction that his 22-year-old man was carried away by the sea at Bortianor, but he was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital, but died on arrival.

DSP Tenge said on December 28, last year, a complainant from Pokuase reported to the police that on December 26,2019, his 22-year-old nephew was drowned when he went to Kokrobite beach to swim.

DSP Tenge said investigations into the case were ongoing, and appealed to the public, especially holiday relievers, to abide by safety regulations, and swim within reach of lifeguards to avoid drowning.

"Do not drink alcohol and go swimming, and parents and guardians should not take children to swim at the beaches," she added.