Ghana: Happy Constitution Day to All Ghanaians

Today marks exactly 27 years since the current Constitution took effect in the country to bring to an end more than a decade of military rule.

Within those years, we have had the domination of two political parties which have together provided the country with five presidents.

In recognition of political stability that has been created following the adoption of the Constitution which birthed the 4th Republic, Ghanaians would today observe the day as Constitution Day.

The celebration of the Day as a holiday, which started last year, after President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo approved the Public Holidays (Amendment) Act 2019, was to celebrate the longest, undisturbed period of stable constitutional rule in the country's history.

The holiday is also to acknowledge the collective efforts of Ghanaians in upholding the tenets of democracy and an acknowledgement of the rule of law and the principles of constitutionalism in the country.

The day provides the opportunity for us all, as Ghanaians, to reflect on the country's democracy.

Indeed, it is imperative that we continue to reflect on the country's democratic journey and individually and collectively take a stand against any act which could jeopardise it.

The period after Ghana gained independence saw the overthrow of three constitutions in 1966, 1972 and 1981.

These brought about political instability, economic hardships, human rights abuses among others which set the country back in its development agenda.

Painfully, some had to endure killings and abductions of their relatives whenever there was a constitutional overthrow.

These were the dark days which none of us will want to remember and experience again.

Our own experience and political happenings on the African continent which has accounted for political instability, war and insecurities in various parts shows that we must all hold dearly our growing democratic system especially as we head for another general election later this year.

The Constitution restored our democracy, ensured respect for human rights and promoted rule of law which were non-existent during those dark days.

The Ghanaian Times recognises the challenges the country has surmounted in reaching this far and for that; we applaud Ghanaians for respecting the values and ideals of democracy.

However, there is still much work to be done if we can push our democracy to the level needed to spur development.

We must work together as stakeholders of nation building to consolidate gains made under the 4th Republic.

Happy Constitution Day Ghana!