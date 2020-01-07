Liberia: NPP Expresses Concern Over 'Morlu's Revelations'

The National Patriotic Party NPP Bong Chapter has expressed concerns over an audios in the public, believed to be the voice of the National chairman of the Coalition for Democratic Change Mulubah Molu.

In the audios, according to the NPP Bong chapter Chairman James Dorbor Nakulah Sao there is a planned removal of Vice President Chief Dr. Jewell Howard Taylor by some senior members of the Coalition, who are also members of the inner cycle of President George Weah.

Chairman Sao in the NPP's latest press briefing in Gbarnga Saturday said the revelations in the recordings have serious implication to the peace and unity of the Coalition and the Nation.

Mr. James Dorbor Sao also reminded President Weah that VP Taylor comes from the third largest county in Liberia in terms of votes, where the congress for Democratic Change couldn't win the previous two presidential elections, until she was selected running mate to Ambassador George Weah.

It can be recalled that last year, similar revelation was made by a senior member of the Coalition, currently Bong County Superintendent Esther Walker, who heads the women wing of the coalition.

Superintendent Walker was suspended for several months

"In the audio that went across the country like wild fire, the same individuals were planning the strangulation and removal of our standard bearer in February of last year" Sao added.

He explained that VP Taylor has been deprived of her amenities and most times she finds it difficult (get) allotments.

Chairman Sao told Journalists that the NPP Bong Chapter is seriously concern about the constant revelations over threats on the standard bearer of the party with no statement or action from the leadership of the CDC.

"We are asking that our concerns be addressed by the leadership of the coalition, including the governing council and the president of the Republic of Liberia Dr. George Manneh Weah, since his name was also mentioned in the recordings regarding his consent for the action against the VP" chairman Sao adds.

"These kinds of threats against our Party's Standard Bearer are altogether unacceptable and we need an explanation about the audios from the very people who are believed to be at the center of the audios" he concludes.