Sudan: Minister of Foreign Affairs Back Home From Saudi Arabia

7 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Asmaa Mohammed Abdallah, returned home today (Tuesday) after participating in the signing of the founding charter for the Council of Arab and African States Bordering the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden that took place in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh yesterday (Monday) in the presence of the minsters of foreign affairs of Egypt, Jordan, Yemen, Djibouti, Somalia and Eritrea.

It is noteworthy that the council is founded at the initiative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for coordination and consultations among the countries bordering the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden concerning the vital waterway and addressing challenges facing the area of maintaining security, stability and flow of navigation traffic.

