Sudan: Al-Burhan Extends Condolences to Family of Late Fadlalla

7 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — President of the Sovereign Council Lieutenant General Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan extended condolences to family, friends and fans of the late poet Fadlalla Mohamed on Monday at his home in Kafouri neighborhood in Khartoum in presence of Minister of Culture and Information Faisal Mohamed Salih and several senior journalists , editors-in-chief and fans of the fallen poet.

Addressing the attendees, Al-Burhan said that they would conserve patriotic principles the late Fadlalla had called for in his press writings and poetry , saying " we would encourage all those who concern with issue of the homeland to keep and care of principles late Fadlalla had called for ".

The President of the Sovereign Council called for keeping schemes propounded by poets and Sudanese youths as well as working to fulfill their aspirations, saying the patriotic poems wrote by the late Fadlalla expresses our feelings.

He pointed to role of the deceased in development of the journalistic work in the country, commending role of press and journalists in this connection and affirming importance of press role in politics and in making history, present and future.

Al-Burhan called Ministry of Culture to pay attention to documentation of the deceased's works and principles.

In the same context, a number of the late Fadlalla's colleagues and friends numerated his good deeds and patriotic role through press and poetries.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Media
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
Attack on Kenyan Base - Americans & Attackers Reported Dead
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.