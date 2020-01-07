Sudan: Al-Burhan Extends Condolences to Family of Late Fadlalla

Khartoum — President of the Sovereign Council Lieutenant General Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan extended condolences to family, friends and fans of the late poet Fadlalla Mohamed on Monday at his home in Kafouri neighborhood in Khartoum in presence of Minister of Culture and Information Faisal Mohamed Salih and several senior journalists , editors-in-chief and fans of the fallen poet.

Addressing the attendees, Al-Burhan said that they would conserve patriotic principles the late Fadlalla had called for in his press writings and poetry , saying " we would encourage all those who concern with issue of the homeland to keep and care of principles late Fadlalla had called for ".

The President of the Sovereign Council called for keeping schemes propounded by poets and Sudanese youths as well as working to fulfill their aspirations, saying the patriotic poems wrote by the late Fadlalla expresses our feelings.

He pointed to role of the deceased in development of the journalistic work in the country, commending role of press and journalists in this connection and affirming importance of press role in politics and in making history, present and future.

Al-Burhan called Ministry of Culture to pay attention to documentation of the deceased's works and principles.

In the same context, a number of the late Fadlalla's colleagues and friends numerated his good deeds and patriotic role through press and poetries.