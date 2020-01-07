Sudan: Al-Burhan Receives Cable of Thanks From Bahraini King

7 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — President of the Sovereign Council First Lieutenant General Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan received a cable of thanks from King of Bahrain H.M. King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa in response to a congratulatory cable Al-Burhan sent him earlier on occasion of the Kingdom's National Day.

King Hamad expressed sincere greetings to President of the Sovereign Council and wished the Sudanese people progress and prosperity as well as further progress and development of relations between the two countries and sisterly peoples.

