Cameroon: Resumption Effective for Second Term

Classes were effective on the first day as most students, pupils and teachers responded present.

Pupils and students of the Littoral Region joined their counterparts nationwide to resume classes for the second term of the 2019/ 2020 academic year. After the heavy celebrations to mark end of year festivities, the school going children were resumed normal activity as they were present in their various campuses and classrooms by 7am on Monday, January 6, 2020. During a stopover at El Shadai Nursery and Primary School Misoke- Douala, the school administrator, Rev Momnougi Albert Rene said they recorded only 5 absences on the roll call first day of the second term. He said the absentees were non nationals who were still to return from holiday. He added that after the morning devotions, effective teaching started at 7:30 am. Whereas in the classrooms, the children were busy receiving lectures. A case in point was in primary 3 where the children were been given a lesson in Mathematics. Meanwhile at College Pilot Bilingue de Kotto, the students were busy in classes. The Principal Joel Thierry Youmbi revealed that about 90 per cent of students were present while all teachers who had classes on day one were all present. He said effective classes started on January 6 because the second term is the shortest and very decisive. He said students going in for the GCE examination are currently still carrying on their registration. A stopover at GBHS New Bell found the principal Eyebe Robert, chairing the weekly coordination meeting. He said the coordination meeting usually holds every Monday to evaluate the previous week. He revealed that almost all students in both the English and French sub-sections were present. He disclosed that the term is characterised by so many activities leading up to the National Youth Day celebration which most often keep children out of their classrooms. He therefore used the opportunity to call on teachers to cover their syllabuses in the weeks ahead. He also called on students to take their academic work seriously.