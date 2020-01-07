Cameroon: West - Bafoussam City Council Assist IDPs.

The food items were handed to the recipients,on, 27, December, 2019, in Bafoussam in a ceremony presided at by Governor Awa Fonka

Some families drawn from Dschang, Mbouda, Foumbot, Bafoussam and its environs, who are victims of the socio-political crisis in the Northwest and Southwest regions, seeking refuge as internally displaced persons in parts of the West regions, have received food items from the Bafoussam city council. The ceremony that took place at the Bafoussam city council court yard, on 27, December, 2019, where each displaced persons received two kilo of rice, 3 pieces soap and one liter of groundnut oil, was presided over by Governor Awa Fonka Augustine of the West region. The distribution measuring millions of francs CFA, also saw some 300 persons living with disabilities, 86 widows and 106 orphans benefit from the Bafoussam city council gesture, going back home with two kilo of rice, soap and liter of groundnut oil. Speaking at the ceremony, Government delegate to the Bafoussam city council, Nzete Emmanuel, regretted that the crisis in the Northwest and Southwest regions, has had a detrimental impact on the population of these regions who abandoned their economic activities to remain idle and look like beggars. He said the food items is to assist the recipients to temporary overcome some of the challenges post by the crisis and the consequences. Delegate Nzete said it is for the suffering witnessed among the IDPs that an overwhelming majority of Cameroonians desire to see the crisis come to an end, considering that it has caused major setbacks in these regions development. Re-acting to the gifts, Mme. Martha Asougmoh, an IDP who travelled from Foumbot,regretted that the two kilo of rice, one liter of oil, and 3 pieces of soap was too minimal, compared to the money spend on transport to Bafoussam.She announced in total disappointment that the humanitarian assistance by the city council has instead increase the problems of IDPs from towns out of Bafoussam, adding that they estimated to have handsome gifts that can help them for days, like matrasses, buckets etc.