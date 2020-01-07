Cameroon: Electoral Materials - Production Accelerates

The printing presses of the Cameroon News and Publishing Corporation (SOPECAM) and the National Printing Press are the nerve centres of the production of the materials.

By midday on January 6, 2020 at the Cameroon News and Publishing Corporation (SOPECAM) printing press, there were anthill activities as the different segment of workers were busy producing and packaging the ballot papers of the Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) for the council election. This was just the tip of the iceberg of what the 217 people in charge of producing electoral materials for the twin legislative and council elections of February 9, 2020 have been doing. The work done in shifts concerns three groups whose members work throughout the day to ensure that all the electoral materials are delivered to Elections Cameroon (ELECAM) latest January 25, 2020, the Director of the Production Department of SOPECAM, Ozela Claude Ignace told Cameroon Tribune. He disclosed that SOPECAM has the contract to produce all the electoral materials for legislative and council elections of five political parties. The materials include ballot papers and campaign materials. The political parties, he specified include, the Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM), Social Democratic Front (SDF), National Union for Democracy and Progress (NUDP), Alliance for Democracy and Development (ADD) and Cameroon National Salvation Front (CNSF). The Director of the Production Department of SOPECAM said all the materials for the election of Members of the National Assembly have been produced and delivered to Elections Cameroon. The department, he said, was finishing that for the election of municipal councillors. At the National Printing Press, work is also being stepped up to meet the production deadline. Officials of the institution disclosed that they have the contract with Elections Cameroon (ELECAM) to produce envelopes for the election of municipal councillors for the moment. The officials further stated that work was accelerating so that all the envelopes could be produced by the end of this week. Elections Cameroon officials and workers are conspicuously present both in SOPECAM and the National Printing Press. They are lodged in canopies that have been set up for the purpose of the elections. When each of the institutions finishes producing the electoral materials, they are immediately handed to ELECAM teams that carry out controls to ascertain quality and quantity before the materials are transported to destinations like the Yaounde 101 Airbase for deployment to the field. Campaign for the twin elections provided for in the Electoral Code to last for 15 days is expected to commence on January 25, 2020. This implies that all campaign materials have to be produced and handed to the political parties concerned before the start of campaigns.