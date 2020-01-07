South Africa: Countdown to the Release of the Matric Results

7 January 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Class of 2019 matriculants are expected to be glued to their television screens tonight as Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announces the national results of the 2019 National Senior Certificate matric exams.

The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) announced the private schools' matric results at midnight last night.

The Basic Education Department will release the state National Senior Certificate (NSC) matric exam results this evening during a live broadcast from Vodaworld in Midrand, at 6pm.

The 2019 NSC examinations - which saw 790 405 candidates sitting for 147 question papers in 7 416 examination centres nationwide - successfully concluded in November 2019.

Tomorrow newspapers will sell out as parents and family members of matriculants buy newspapers in order to search for their loved one's results. Learners will be able to head to their schools to find out how they fared in their exams - for what will for many be the last time they walk through school corridors.

The exam period went smoothly with only a few incidents reported across the various examination centres.

On the first day of exams load shedding affected learners writing the Computer Applications Technology (CAT) and Information Technology Practical examination. They were given the opportunity to write the paper at a later stage.

Service delivery protests also disrupted writing in the North West which led to the relocation of learners to other examination centres.

Meanwhile, the marking of scripts concluded on 14 December 2019.

The Council for Quality Assurance in Education and Training (Umalusi) has given their stamp of approval for the release of the NSC results.

At the media briefing on Friday, Umalusi Chairperson John Volmink said the 2019 national examinations went smoothly without any systemic irregularities.

Umalusi's quality assurance process focused on the external moderation of question papers for all subjects/ learning areas across all qualifications and assessment bodies.

It also focused on the verification of a sample of site-based assessment (SBA) marks, monitoring of the assessment bodies' state of readiness to conduct and manage the 2019 national examinations, monitoring the conduct of examinations, monitoring and verification of marking as well as standardisation of results.

Once matriculants receive their results, focus will turn to Higher Education as the class of 2019 prepares for the next step in their education.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
Attack on Kenyan Base - Americans & Attackers Reported Dead
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.