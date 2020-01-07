South Africa: Stormers Start 2020 With Varsity Day in Ravensmead

Cape Town — The Stormers will get the preparations for their 2020 Super Rugby campaign underway in earnest with a Varsity Day at Florida Park in Ravensmead on Saturday, which will see them tested by some of the best young talent in the Western Cape.

An extended Stormers squad will play in four separate 20-minute periods against Maties, UCT, CPUT and a WP XV at the home of Tygerberg RFC, with action getting underway at 12:00 on Saturday.

Gates at Florida Park will open at 09:30 on Saturday morning and the Stormers squad will play their first period against UCT at 13:30, followed directly by 20 minutes against five-time Varsity Cup champions Maties at 14h00.

The players will then take a break as the Varsity teams battle it out amongst each other, with the final two 20-minute periods against DHL WP XV and CPUT ending the day.

Entrance on the day at Florida Park will be R20, with parking also R20. The non-playing Stormers will have a signing session at 14:00.

Stormers Head Coach John Dobson said that the Varsity Day will be a good opportunity for his squad to have a first hit-out of the season as they build towards the opening game of their campaign against the Hurricanes at Newlands on February 1.

"We are very lucky to have some quality local University teams, with many of our current players having come through those structures.

"The Varsity teams are all preparing for the Varsity Cup and Varsity Shield campaigns, so we know they will be giving everything out there to make an impression.

"It is also a fantastic opportunity for our squad to connect with the community in the pre-season, as we build on and off the field towards the start of the season," he said.

