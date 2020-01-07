South Africa: ANC Anniversary During a Time of Crisis

7 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Raymond Suttner

On various apartheid celebratory moments, democratic forces used to declare that there was 'no cause to celebrate'. It may well be that many in the ANC have a similar ambiguity, on the eve of its 108th anniversary. If there is a democratic renewal, the ANC needs to rethink its role if it is to be a significant player.

This article first appeared on Creamer Media's website: polity.org.za

There was a time when I would not have written about the ANC on the eve of the 8th January anniversary statement. I would have waited to see what was in the statement and incorporate what I learnt from it or engaged with it in whatever I was writing. Nowadays, however, there is no reason to wait. There is no reason to expect new insights or fresh thinking.

Mondli Makhanya writes: "The statement used to have great meaning when the ANC itself had great meaning. In the decades of banishment, the January 8 message from the ANC's then president, OR Tambo, was eagerly anticipated in the army camps, exile operations in foreign capitals and inside the country. Announced on Radio Freedom (broadcast by the ANC from various independent African states-RS) and distributed in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

