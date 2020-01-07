Malawi: We Care Malawi to Empower Youth

7 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Moses Nyirenda - Mana

We Care Malawi, one of the country's Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), has said it was committed to empowering youth in the country in order for them to achieve their goals.

Blessings Banda: We want to uplift the lives of the youth

We Care Malawi Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Blessings Banda said in Lilongwe, Tuesday that his organization was devoted to support youth in various ways as one way of making them to realize their dreams.

"Our organization is dedicated to uplift the lives of young people in different ways including provision of, education and health management support especially to those who are on ARV treatment in order for them to achieve their desired goals," he said.

Banda added that they are assisting girls to remain in schools in order for them to complete their education and stay independent in the future.

We Care Malawi recently visited Lilongwe Social Rehabilitation Centre where they interacted with kids and donated 400 dresses to girls at the centre.

The CEO is confident that, their initiatives would help to transform the living standards of youth in the country.

"I am sure that, our initiatives would help to create better environment for youth including girls in the country, hence improving their living standards and empowering them to achieve their various ambitions," he said.

Deputy Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, Grace Kwerepeta commended We Care Malawi for its gesture, saying that it was in line with the efforts which the Government is doing in order to empower youth in the country.

Youth Net and Counseling (YONECO) Executive Director, MacBen Mkandawire hailed We Care Malawi for its contended efforts towards tackling issues of youth and children.

He said there was still need for other organisations to come on the surface in order to fully improve the welfare of youth and children in the country.

