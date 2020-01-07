Malawi: No Arrest Yet but Police Promises Logical Conclusion On Cops-Perpetrated Sex Crimes in Msundwe

Malawi Police Service (MPS) says it has commenced full criminal investigations against some of its officers alleged to have sexually assaulted women and girls at Msundwe, M'bwatalika and Mpingu in Lilongwe, promising the matter will reach a logical conclusion.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Responsible for Administration, John Nyondo press briefing on Msundwe rape allegations.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) for police responsible for administration, John Nyondo disclosed this Tuesday at Police Headquarters in Lilongwe during a news conference to update on Msundwe saga.

Nyondo said six top-notch investigators deployed by police have submitted their findings to the Inspector General of Police Duncan Mwapasa with recommendations.

He said the police chief has also in his custody a Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) report on an inquiry it conducted on the matter which found that 17 police officers allegedly raped 13 women, defiled one girl and sexually assaulted three under-18 girls during their October 8 2019 operation in the area.

The MHRC had recommended in its report that acting Police Inspector General should institute criminal investigations into the matter.

"We want to assure Malawian that the police is so certain to do a thorough job and no officer that will be implicated to the matter will be spared from facing the arm of the law," Nyondo said.

He added that the police is following all the due process of the law and promised justice on Msundwe saga.

"We are very concerned that a Police officers should be linked to criminal acts like these. Am very worried that it shows that we still have bad apples within the services who are denting the name and image of the Police," Nyondo lamented.

He said MPS was committed top getting to the bottom of the matter accordingly by addressing all issues arising professionally and without bias.

NGO Gender Coordinating Network chairperson Babra Banda urged the Malawi Police to quickly finalise the process.

Executive Secretary for MHRC, David Nungu expressed concern over continued delay in carrying out investigation on the matter by the Police.

He said "justice delayed is justice denied" and the affected women and girls are being deprived of their human dignity.

"We want the Police to speed up the processes regarding the sexual harassment issues which was alleged done by Officers on duty," Nungu added.

He said Malawian are keen to know what really happened and what would happen to the Officers that were involved in the alleged sexual assault.

European Union (EU) mission in the country also called for a "swift and decisive" reaction on the incident by competent national authorities.