Uganda: 40 Bobi Wine Supporters Still in Custody, Says Police

7 January 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Derrick Wandera and Damali Mukhaye

At least 40 people who were arrested yesterday as police blocked Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi's consultation meeting in Gayaza, Wakiso District are still in police custody.

Police said they had arrested about 45 people including Bobi Wine, Kawempe North MP, Mr Latif Sebagala and Bugiri Municipality MP Mr Asuman Basalirwa.

However, Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyago said on Tuesday that last evening, the three MPs and two other people were released on police bond.

"40 suspects are still in our cells. We have started the process of screening them and those who will be innocent will be given police bond," Mr Onyango said.

The police spokesperson said they are considering charges of obstruction, holding an unlawful assembly and disobedience of lawful orders.

Mr Onyango added that one of their officers who was injured in the scuffle is recovering and he is out of danger after a minor operation was done yesterday to remove the fragment of a teargas canister fired by his colleague.

"He is still admitted at Iran Uganda hospital in Naguru, a police facility," he said.

Below is the list of some of the people still in custody at Kasangati police station;

1.Joel Ssenyonyi

2. Alex Waiswa Mufumbira

3. Tamale William

4.Semugoma Hamdan

5.Malimbolimbo

6.Dencity

7.Tamale Peter

8.Dem Gust Opondo

9.Muwada Nkunyingi

10.Kizza Hakim

11.Mubiru James

12.Yawe Henry

13.Senkubuge Fagan

14.Kataabu Moses

15.Walugembe Ronald

16.Zida Magid

17.Kusasirwe Shafiq

18.Sekyanzi Poul

19.Kabunga Batulumayo

20.Yiga Abiyasali

21.Bogere Godfrey

22.Nyanzi William

23.Musiri David

24.Sewaguma Asafu

25.Kaboggoza Richard

26.Rehem Bobi Diehard

27.Kwagala Angle.

