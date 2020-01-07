Uganda: 40 Bobi Wine Supporters Still in Custody, Says Police

At least 40 people who were arrested yesterday as police blocked Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi's consultation meeting in Gayaza, Wakiso District are still in police custody.
Police said they had arrested about 45 people including Bobi Wine, Kawempe North MP, Mr Latif Sebagala and Bugiri Municipality MP Mr Asuman Basalirwa.
However, Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyago said on Tuesday that last evening, the three MPs and two other people were released on police bond.
"40 suspects are still in our cells. We have started the process of screening them and those who will be innocent will be given police bond," Mr Onyango said.
The police spokesperson said they are considering charges of obstruction, holding an unlawful assembly and disobedience of lawful orders.
Mr Onyango added that one of their officers who was injured in the scuffle is recovering and he is out of danger after a minor operation was done yesterday to remove the fragment of a teargas canister fired by his colleague.
"He is still admitted at Iran Uganda hospital in Naguru, a police facility," he said.
Below is the list of some of the people still in custody at Kasangati police station;
1.Joel Ssenyonyi
2. Alex Waiswa Mufumbira
3. Tamale William
4.Semugoma Hamdan
5.Malimbolimbo
6.Dencity
7.Tamale Peter
8.Dem Gust Opondo
9.Muwada Nkunyingi
10.Kizza Hakim
11.Mubiru James
12.Yawe Henry
13.Senkubuge Fagan
14.Kataabu Moses
15.Walugembe Ronald
16.Zida Magid
17.Kusasirwe Shafiq
18.Sekyanzi Poul
19.Kabunga Batulumayo
20.Yiga Abiyasali
21.Bogere Godfrey
22.Nyanzi William
23.Musiri David
24.Sewaguma Asafu
25.Kaboggoza Richard
26.Rehem Bobi Diehard
27.Kwagala Angle.