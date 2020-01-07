Uganda: Police Only Protecting Museveni's Political Interests, Says Bobi Wine

Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine has slammed police for blocking his consultation meetings accusing them of only protecting the political interests of President Museveni.

The musician-turned-politician told journalists in Kampala on Tuesday that the Police force has continued to expose itself as a political force with the objectives of protecting the interests of Mr Museveni who has been in power for more than 30 years.

"It's as if the police and all other security agencies are being briefed not to follow the law when it comes to People Power. However, we are determined to follow the law and we know that standing by the law and truth, Ugandans will be with us," he said hours after security agencies blocked his second consultation meeting in Gulu District.

Bobi Wine, a popular figure among young Ugandans, announced last year he would challenge Mr Museveni in the 2021 elections, and on Monday was scheduled to begin a week-long series of consultations ahead of the vote.

But the first event at a Catholic Church in his constituency in Wakiso District could not proceed as police deployed before dawn to the site, prompting protests by his supporters.

He was arrested and detained alongside 44 other people including two other MPs; Latif Sebagala (Kawempe North), Asuman Basalirwa (Bugiri Municipality) and other members of his People Power movement.

The three MPs were released from Nagalama police station on police bond on Monday evening. However, 40 of Bobi Wine's supporters are still in detention and police have said they are considering charges of obstruction, holding an unlawful assembly and disobedience of lawful orders.

"So many of our comrades are still under illegal detention in Kasangati and other police stations.Our legal team is tirelessly working to secure their release but up to now, police is playing ping pong games. We shall stop at nothing to demand their unconditional release," Mr Kyagulanyi tweeted on Tuesday.

"The meetings are supposed to be in enclosed venues as guided by the Electoral Commission," police spokesperson Mr Fred Enanga said on Monday.

Mr Kyagulanyi has already been detained a number of times.

He has had numerous attempts to hold concerts blocked since he was elected as an MP in 2017.

Enanga said Kyagulanyi planned to exceed what is allowed under Uganda's election laws by "going early and conducting campaigns" as opposed to holding "consultations."

Under Uganda's 2000 election law presidential "aspirants" may carry out "nationwide consultation" in the 12 months ahead of their official nomination as candidates.

The law requires aspirants to "introduce" themselves to the Electoral Commission (EC) and notify local authorities of events planned in their area.

On December 3, Bobi Wine sent a letter to the EC officially introducing himself and outlining his plans, which he published on social media.

In the past, the police have warned opposition politicians that all events must also comply with the Public Order Management Act 2013. Human Rights Watch has criticised that law as granting the police "wide discretionary powers over the content and management of public meetings."

Bobi Wine has built a sizeable following among Uganda's booming urban youth population, many of whom say they are tired of Museveni's long rule.

Mr Museveni seized power at the head of a rebel army in 1986 and many observers say they doubt he will ever give up power through democratic elections.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Veteran Opposition leader, Dr Kizza Besigye may also run for the fifth consecutive time.

Dr Besigye also criticized the actions of police on Monday.

"The arrest of Bobi Wine and his colleagues; violent dispersal of gathered residents and indiscriminate tear-gassing of Kasangati/Gayaza town must be condemned and challenged by right thinking Ugandans," he tweeted on Monday.

In previous election rounds, police routinely blocked Besigye from holding political events.

The authorities have charged both opposition leaders with various criminal offences which are entangled in Uganda's judicial system.

Another Bobi Wine consultation meeting blocked in Gulu

40 Bobi Wine supporters still in police custody