Uganda: Nantaba Blocks Businessman From Taking Over Forest

7 January 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Derick Kissa

The outgoing State Minister for ICT, Ms Idah Nantaba, has blocked a businessman from encroaching on part of Kiwula Forest Reserve in Galilaaya Sub-county in Kayunga District.

Residents of Kiwula, Kirasa and Kisalizi villages in Galilaaya led Ms Nantaba, also the district Woman MP, and officials from National Forestry Authority (NFA) to the disputed land where a one Badru Ssemuga reportedly encroached on more than 200 acres of the forest reserve.

Ms Nantaba said despite acquiring a land title on the land illegally, Mr Ssemuga had started evicting residents.

She ordered drivers of two tractors, who were destroying crops, to leave the site.

Ms Nantaba later told residents that a search at the land registry zonal office in Mukono revealed that Mr Ssemuga's title was fake.

"I did a research at Mukono land's office and I found out that Mr Ssemuga's land title was not anywhere because they opened file by file. He took advantage of the nine months when I had problems to forge a land title and his aim is to take over the entire forest reserve which I will not accept," she said.

NFA speaks out

According to Mr Tom Rukondo, the director of natural resources at NFA, government acquired the 2,000-acre forest reserve in 1932.

"I cannot say much about these issues because the matter is still in court but as of now, we are continuing to manage the remaining part of the forest reserve and we still believe that the entire place is a forest reserve because it was never degazzeted," Mr Rukundo said.

He promised to take NFA surveyors and open boundaries of the forest reserve this week.

Mr Moses Wakisa, a resident of Kiwula Village, said they might lose all their crops to encroachers.

"I think Nantaba is fighting people who are more powerful than her because as soon she leaves, they will come back and start destroying our property," Mr Wakisa said.

When contacted, Mr Ssemuga said he rightfully acquired the disputed piece of land, adding that NFA had no right over it.

"That land is mine. I own 1,152 acres. My workers had extended a bit in the forest reserve but I stopped them," he said.

Mr Ssemuga also said NFA officials cannot survey the land unless they get a court order.

Ms Nantaba is no stranger to controversy. In 2016, residents in Kitimbwa Sub-county, Kayunga District threatened to beat up the legislator, accusing her of interfering in land matters in the area.

They claimed that the Lands State minister, Ms Persis Namuganza, was the right person to save them from an impending eviction.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
Environment
Land and Rural Issues
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
Attack on Kenyan Base - Americans & Attackers Reported Dead
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.