Uganda: Soroti Vendors Petition RDC Over Corrupt Market Leaders

A section of vendors under their umbrella body Association of Soroti Market Vendors Association have petitioned the office of Resident District Commissioner seeking removal of their current leadership over allegations of corruption.

They accuse the current leadership headed by Mr George William Eriebat of conniving to steal from the treasury of the vendor association.

The lead petitioner, Mr Ted Enangu, said their attempts to ask for accountability have been futile as the market leadership keeps dodging them.

"The vendors have in the last five years contributed more than Shs100m and of which Shs40m was part of the money for the procurement of the market vendor's truck for transport purposes but it looks like the leaders have misused the funds," Mr Enangu said.

He said the Shs40m was an interest accrued from the daily market revenue collections.

Mr Enangu said Shs30m that was given by President Museveni to support the market vendors inform of revolving funds has equally disappeared.

Mr Robert Opio, another vendor, said the current leadership should be replaced.

"The market leadership has avoided convening important meetings in fear of accountability questions," he said.

Mr Opio said procurement of the vehicle to provide cheap transport for vendors also failed.

The town clerk of Soroti Municipality, Mr Moses Otimong, also acknowledged that the association has a challenge in revenue collection.

Mr Otimong said ever since the President gave market associations powers to collect revenue, Soroti market vendors have not been remitting to the municipal council.

However, the RDC of Soroti, Mr William Wilberforce Tukei, while addressing members of the market vendors association during a stakeholders meeting at Soroti Municipal conference hall, directed police and authorities of Soroti Municipal Council to launch investigations into the claims.

"As one of the citizens and a patriot in this country, I hate corruption; DPC and the town clerk should take this matter seriously and conduct serious investigations. The President's money is not supposed to be taken for granted and misused but rather to change livelihoods," Mr Tukei said.

Defence

Association. Mr George William Eriebat, the chairperson of Soroti Market Vendors Association, denied allegations claiming that the accusations are peddled by a small section of greedy vendors.

He explained that the claimed Shs30m was not given to the market vendors association but to an independent market vendors Sacco.

He added that the petitioners are greedy individuals who want to deny some vendors access to lockup spaces in the recently constructed modern market.