Uganda: Zari Undeterred Despite Rumours On New Lover

7 January 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Isaac Ssejjombwe

Last week, socialite Zari unveiled the face of her new lover who happens to be Cedric Anthony Fourie, a South African actor. Zari unmasked him at the 2020 New Year's party at Dreams Night Life in the Zimbabwean capital Harare where she was the host. She shared a video of herself "whispering King Bae".

But as soon as she had put him out there, different people came out and claimed that Cedric is gay with reports linking him to gay South African television personality Thulasizwe Siphiwe Dambuza known professionally as Lasizwe who is also a social media personality, radio host, comedian, actor and YouTuber.

These allegations haven't really deterred Zari from expressing her endless love to Cedric as she came out with a lovely post. "Loved you yesterday, love you still, always have, always will," she posted.

According to reports from South Africa, Cedric is an actor famous for his incredible Skeem Saam Soapie drama casting in which he took part as Lehasa Maphosa, a wealthy businessman who unknowingly sparks Sonti's heart.

More information also has it that the two got married in a private wedding on July 18, 2019 which also happens to be the Mandela Day in South Africa.

