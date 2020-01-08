Africa: Oshoala, Mane Named African Footballers of 2019

Photo: Tevarak Phanduang.Unsplash
7 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Joshua Odeyemi with Agency Report

Sadio Mane and Asisat Oshoala were crowned as African Player of the Year and African Women's Player of the Year at the CAF Awards 2019 held at the Albatros Citadel Sahl Hasheesh Resort in Hurghada, Egypt.

The 28th edition of the CAF Awards celebrated African footballers and officials who distinguished themselves during 2019.

Mane was crowned the African Player of the Year, polling 477 votes ahead of his Liverpool teammate Mohamd Salah, 325 votes and Algeria's Riyad Mahrez, 267 votes.

For the Women's category, Oshoala was named African Women's Player of the Year for the fourth time, equalling the record of her compatriot Perpetua Nkwocha. She garnered 351 votes, 30 more than Cameroonian forward Ajara Nchout and Thembi Kgatlana, who had 247 votes.

For the Interclub of the Year, Youcef Belaili won the prize following his stellar performance for his club X in the CAF Champions League with Esperance.

The Youth Player of the Year award went to Moroccan Achraf Hakimi whilst Djamel Belmadi and Desiree Ellis picked the Coach of the Year male and female respectively.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

More on This
Mane, Oshoala Crowned African Footballers of the Year
African Footballer of the Year - Who Will Take the Title?
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Africa
West Africa
Nigeria
Sport
Soccer
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
More Fatalities as Al-Shabaab Strikes Again in Kenya
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.