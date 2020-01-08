Malawi: St John's Hospitaller Services Concerned With Increase of Suicide Cases

St John of God Hospitaller Services in Malawi has said it is hugely concerned with the increased cases of suicide attempts and deaths in the country, describing the development as worrisome.

Making mental health work

Dr Charles Masulani, St John of God Hospitaller Services director, said in an interview that--as a result--his organization has planned a number of reach-out programmes for communities so that they are able to manage their stress, and other crucial skills in healthy living.

"Usually, those that attempt or commit suicide are those that are weighed down by stress. And, for us, they are too many and this is quite disturbing.

"Our plans for 2020 are that we should seriously engage communities across the country, and make sure that men and women are equipped psychologically on how they can combat depression and thus be able to manage their most difficult situations," said Masulani.

Between June and October last year, Nyasa Times understands, 150 people took their own lives of which 121 were women.

And by December 31, much as a final report is yet to be published, over 160 people are said to have committed suicide.

College of Medicine-based psychologist and author, Chiwoza Bandawe, said "men are more likely to kill themselves because of our culture.

"Women can express their emotions, including grief and anger, openly--but men cannot," Bandawe is on record to have said.