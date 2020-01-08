Malawi: Mzuzu Council Holds Residents Responsible for City's Filthiness

7 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Tiwonge Kumwenda

Mzuzu City Council (MCC) has gone flat-out accusing residents of the city for playing a pivotal role in accelerating filthiness in the city, saying it is peddling the rise of a number of waterborne diseases including cholera.

Mzuzu City

MCC spokesperson, McDonald Gondwe, told Nyasa Times in an exclusive interview that despite the residents having designated places to litter their garbage, they choose otherwise.

"Actually, some residents carry garbage from their homes and litter it in the city, usually and mind-bogglingly, at restricted areas," he said.

Nyasa Times noted, for instance, noted a private vehicle that was seen disposing waste at around Mzuzu Airport.

"So, the issue is that the Council sometimes fails to properly manage waste because of this tendency of some residents who deliberately choose not to support Council initiatives on refuse management. A case in question is those who litter anyhow despite having designated sites for littering like bins," said Gondwe.

But he admitted that the Council did not have adequate resources to help facilitate the process, especially transportation of refuse to the dumping site.

"As a Council we cannot deal with this situation due to our meagre resources. We plea to all stakeholders to join the Council's efforts by, among others, managing household waste and industrial waste for companies," he said.

The publicist also accused some shop owners and business persons for not abiding to the Council's policy particularly that demands that they have rubbish bins at their premises.

He said they had put in place measures to make sure that those who were engaged in the in the misdemeanors were brought to book and punished.

"We have started tracking them down and soon those that are found responsible are going to be dealt with," said Gondwe.

But some shop owners and vendors in random interviews with Nyasa Times downplayed the allegation that they were responsible for the city's filthiness, and threatened to stop paying taxes should hygiene in the city not change for the better.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
More Fatalities as Al-Shabaab Strikes Again in Kenya
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.