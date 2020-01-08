Tanzania: The Dar Derby That Was and Its Side Bars

DAR ES SALAAM soccer fans were over the weekend given a really treat when the city's big guns, Simba and Young Africans had their first derby for the 2020.

And, as is always usual during such derbies, this one too did not lack drama which started a few days back before the Saturday encounter.

Before the match, as days inched towards the D Day, almost everyone in the city, including Yanga fans, strongly believed that Simba would have nothing more than a walk in the park. But come the D Day, Yanga fans started talking of a draw.

My young brother, Edward Tagalile, a rabid Yanga fan told me on the eve of the match, that he felt sorry for Vanyalukolo. What he actually meant was the club's leadership led by the soil scientist, Dr Mshindo Msolla, his General Secretary Fredrick Mwakalebela and their brother in law, who is also Yanga's tactician, Boniface Mkwassa.

"And, because of that," said Edward, "I would like this match to end in a draw... I don't want vanyalukolo to get embarrassed." And indeed, that would come to pass. Edward would be 60 this year and he has loved and had very close relations with the Jangwani street club since he was 16.

And, when he tells you Yanga would lose, indeed his verdict would come to pass. The other drama, again coming from Iringa took place on Monday, this week, when one of former Simba leaders, who also happen to be my former school mate, Zacharia Hans Poppe, had a swipe at his club's shot stopper, Aishi Manula.

Said the former army officer turned businessman, "Manula need to listen to his coach... because you don't stay put in your area. You need to manage your area around the goal. You need to work and deal with all aerial balls... " Zacharia did not end there.

He also took a swipe at the referee whom he blamed for not protecting Simba players who had been subjected to numerous fouls, all designed to reduce their pace... Of course, it was not difficult to decipher where Mnyalukolo, Zacharia was driving to.

Had Manula played his part well, Simba should have had their three points intact and in the kitty. But Yanga fans thought differently. That Manula was actually the man of the match, meaning that without the shot stopper's agility between the post, Yanga would have done more than what they did last Saturday.

A few hours before the match, you would have been forgiven if you told whoever had cared to listen to you that the entire Dar is dominated by Simba fans. This is because the city was painted red and white in anticipation of a repeat of what Simba had done to their soccer rivals in 1976 when they walloped them by six goals to nil.

Although they say history repeats itself, this time around it did not. For immediately Yanga drew level with their arch rivals, there was contention between red, white on one hand and green, yellow on the other. For Yanga fans, they attributed their result to their players' ability to re-live the way EPL goals are scored.

But for Simba fans, nothing, in their views, messed them up more than that man who entered, unceremoniously, on the pitch just when it appeared that it was done and dusted. Their argument is that just after that man had been thrown out of the pitch, their arch soccer rivals had their first goal.

Again it is not difficult to decipher what Simba fans meant; that dark powers helped their arch soccer rivals to draw against them. But for the majority of Dar es Salaamites, the two all draw was good. It allowed people to get on with their business, unperturbed.

But the Simba, Yanga derby has continued to dominate discussions between and among Dar es Salaamites in the city to date. But as I had occasion to say last Saturday, through my Sportscene column, these derbies would only make sense if the two clubs start conducting themselves in a manner that is commensurate with their age.

Simply put, they need to lead this country in soccer development and growth, and they can only do that if they embark, now and today and not tomorrow, in establishment of soccer academies. They need to do that if they want to continue to be respected as the oldest soccer clubs probably in East and Central Africa.

It does not make sense to be referred to as the oldest clubs in the region when you have never won even a single continental soccer club crown. Indeed, what is the point of talking over one encounter for over three days when your teams cannot win even a CECAFA soccer club tournament?

Simba and Yanga need to wake up from their deep slumber and start working on young players. They need to mould young talent (which is in galore) when they are still in their tender age. It is only by moulding and developing quality players would we finally get rid of this guess work over whether or not we are going to get what results.