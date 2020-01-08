Tanzania: Tasac Keen to Improve Cargo Clearing, Boost Revenues

THE Tanzania Shipping Agencies Cooperation (TASAC) has stated clearly that there is no plan for halting clearing and forwarding agencies' operations in the country, but instead it focuses at ensuring proper regulations and principles in fulfilling duties.

TASAC Director General, Emmanuel Ndomba said his office is keen to combat all misdeeds so that the country's ports could attract more customers from various countries.

"Our aim is to ensure these agencies provide required services in a professional manner, this will increase revenues since the ports will receive more customers from various countries in Africa," he noted.

He said his office has set up the plan to ensure quality services at all ports in the country.

He mentioned some of the plans as minimizing clearing time by shifting from paperwork to digital procedures that apply modern ICT materials.

He said the digital system monitor the documents from one place to another and thus easier the process. "With this new system, we minimize both cost and time," he said.

According to Mr Ndomba, the new system also helps to reveal dubious clearing procedures, which tarnishes the government image before the international community and traders.

"TASAC is not intending to halt private and clearing forwarding agency companies, it carries strategic clearing activities in the sectors of Mining, oil and gas as well as government trophies," he said.

He added that on February 17, TASAC will start clearing army cargoes for more safety.

"Our wok doesn't affect private clearing agencies in any way," said Ndomba.

Meanwhile, Mr Ndomba revealed that seven nuisance fees have been scraped to enable smoothen clearing and forwarding activities.

The waived fees according to him include delivery order fees, administration charges, car and container service charges and liberty fees.

Others are handover charges, payment of rebate and Less Containers load (LCL) charges.