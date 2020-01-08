Tanzania: FGM? Not in This Age!

AS evidenced on Monday at the Kisutu Resident Magistrates' Court, female genital mutilation practices still prevail in the country.

A 45-year-old man was arraigned into the Dar es Salaam Court charged with three counts of conducting FGM to his three daughters.

It is disheartening to learn that FGM continues to hurt and violate girls and women in the country despite persistent campaigns to end this gross violation of human rights.

The practice is apparently steeped in some societies' cultural beliefs with its perpetuators secretly maintaining it despite the obvious horrific consequences the victims of FGM suffer.

It is very disturbing that some people still regard this as a rite of passage to prepare a girl for marriage and insist on FGM for their daughters, saying it is necessary for a good marital life.

There are many serious adverse effects of this destructive act. It wrecks girls' tiny bodies and leave them with chronic pain and infection - sadly, for no reason other than tradition.

Not only that FGM endangers girls' lives and deprives them of their rights but also denies them their ability to reach their full potential.

The perpetuators should persistently be reminded of health risk factors like HIV, birth complications, severe bleeding that can lead do death, tetanus and difficulty in urination among others.

Sadly, the victims are often too young to say 'no' to female genital mutilation, they are left voiceless in their own excruciating suffering. Robust, concerted efforts are needed to curb FGM.

Working with a whole community is vital to ending these practices; parents, girls, village elders, teachers, schools, religious leaders and politicians together can play a vital role in ending the vice.

In fact, it is all of our responsibilities to end FGM. All community members need to join forces in creating awareness on the negative consequences of this deplorable practice and fight it.

FGM is illegal according to the country's laws. It was first criminalized in 1998 in the Sexual Offences Special Provisions Act (SOSPA) which amended the Penal Code.

It is therefore imperative that law enforcing agencies should strictly enforce the legislation as a way of deterring perpetuators of female genital mutilation.