Angola: President Congratulates Umaro Embaló

Photo: B Darame/Deutsche Welle
Umaro Sissoco Embalo made sure he was easy for voters to recognise during the campaign.
7 January 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, congratulated, Tuesday, Guinea-Bissau president-elect, Umaro El Mokhtar Sissoco Embaló, for his election on 29 December.

In a message to which Angop had access today, João Lourenço considers the election of Umaro Embaló " crucial for the stability of Guinea-Bissau, as a result of which I believe that the fraternal friendship and cooperation relations between our two countries will continue to deepen. "

For this reason, João Lourenço wishes "success and good performance in the difficult but noble functions of the President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau to whom he was elected".

MADEM-G15 candidate Umaro Embaló was proclaimed winner of the second round of presidential elections in Guinea-Bissau with 53.55 percent of the vote.

Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

