Nigeria: Tinubu Speaks On Zoning Ahead 2023 Presidential Election

7 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

The National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reacted to calls that the party should zone its presidential ticket in 2023 to the Southwest.

Tinubu, who spoke with newsmen at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, after a closed-door meeting with President Buhari, said: "That time is not now. We have just finished one election and Mr President is busy sorting out the Budget, working for the people of this country.

"Of course, restlessness of politics is going to be there, but any lover of this country will not talk about the succession plan yet. That's the truth. Concentrate on working for the country, help the President to help the country. There's nothing more than that.

"We cannot use 365 days in a year and 360° to work on politics, it's not possible. Anybody talking about that now is just completely restless and not focused on the agenda of nation building and development of our country."

The former governor of Lagos State, who spoke on the motive behind his visit and Mr President's New Year message to Nigerians, said: "It's a new decade, a visit to the leader of my country is necessary to look at things and wish him well in the office for this new decade and make some points on the stability, security and a number of issues around the country.

"His New Year message resonated very well; he showed concern about the security and the understanding that the economy is still a challenge. But it's a work in progress. You'll have to continue to work on it and make it better for the common man. That's the meat of the message."

