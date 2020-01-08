Nigeria: Youths Protest Alleged Release of Kidnap Suspects in Adamawa

Yola — Youths from Girei area in Adams State have blocked the Yola-Mubi express way to protest the alleged release of arrested kidnappers by police authorities.

Protesters in their hundreds disrupted traffic flow for hours on Tuesday as motorists became stranded while the youths insisted that the state commissioner of police must come in person to address them.

The spokesman of the youths, who is also the traditional youths leader (Sarkin Matasa) in Girei District, Saidu Hamman Girei, said they had credible information that some of the suspects they helped the police to arrest with strong evidence had been released.

He lamented that kidnappers had caused the death of 10 resident and collected more than N60 million in ransom from their innocent victims in recent time.

"We mobilized and supported the security in arresting about 11 suspects with incriminating evidences but what we are hearing now is that there is an order from the police headquarters that the suspects be released", he alleged.

"We want the Commissioner of Police to come and tell us why because serious tension is brewing here. I had to intervene yesterday to stop the youth from burning down Girei police station," Hamman-Girei said.

The spokesman of the Adamawa Police Command, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, denied the allegation, saying currently a number of kidnap suspects were facing trial at the court.

He said the police were committed to combating activities of kidnappers and other criminal elements in the state.

Nguroje added that the commissioner of police had assigned the Assistant Commissioner in charge of Operation to visit Girei and handle the matter.