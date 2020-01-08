Namibia: Young Namibians Establish HIV/Aids Organisation

Five young Namibians have established an organization dubbed: HIV/AIDS, Disability, and Vulnerable Orphans Welfare Organisation.

It has the main objective of safeguarding the rights of HIV carriers, disabled, vulnerable and orphans mostly school going individuals through advocacy, education and empowerment.

Angela Haiputa, 27, the organisation's founder and chairperson said she has always been a giver. "By default, I have a heart of giving and helping. Every time I see someone struggling in any manner, I stand up and help," Haiputa told Youth Corner.

She said the establishment of the organization was a bit personal. "Seeing school kids, HIV carriers and the 'misfortune' struggling to put life together especially in this era, had me found this organization," explained Haiputa.

The Bachelor of Science in Anesthesia and Operation Theatre degree holder from JSS Medical University in India says the focus now is to get land. "We mostly need land to start a garden. Grow all sorts of vegetables."

In the long run, Haiputa stated that the mission is to create job opportunities for people and have them maintain the garden. "Producing crops and directly feeding is something we are thinking strategically, sell some and use the money to pay them as well as buy things like seeds, equipment for the garden and all other stuff we may need to keep the garden going," she revealed.

The group recently donated basic school needs like school shoes, socks and stationaries to the needy school going individuals of Mururani Combined School early last year. "Apart from that, on Christmas Day, we gathered vulnerable children and prepared them a decent meal and donated old clothes, distributed water to households living in shacks which are situated far from water points as well as food to a house that feeds directly from a local dumping site," Haiputa informed.

Intending to contribute to the fight against HIV and poverty reduction in Namibia by providing vivid education about the dangers of reinfection, the team received tremendous support from the community that jumped on board to monetarily or in any other way assist where they can but further urged more sponsors to come on board. "To add on, we need sponsors. Sponsors out there willing to sponsor a welfare organisation, come on board, please. Our long term goal is to operate on a national level, to do this, we need sponsors, " requested the organisation's founder.